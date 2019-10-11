UrduPoint.com
SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison In Northeastern Syria After Turkish Airstrike

Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:32 PM

The press service of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Friday that five militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) escaped from a prison in northeastern Syria after it was targeted by the Turkish forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The press service of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Friday that five militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) escaped from a prison in northeastern Syria after it was targeted by the Turkish forces.

"breaking 5 #ISIS detained militants flee Jirkin prison in #Qamishli, as a result of #Turkish shelling," the press service wrote on Twitter.

The nationality of the militants was not specified.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Wednesday, saying the military action aimed to create a safe zone near the Syrian-Turkish border.

The territory on the Syrian side of the border is currently controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Ankara regards as affiliated with the PKK.

The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression, while Russia, as well as a number of Arab and Western nations, voiced concern over the developments.

