SDF Says Destroyed 4 Turkish Tanks, Killed 5 Contractors Near Syrian Ras Al-Ain

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Thursday that four Turkish tanks were destroyed and five contractors killed near the town of Ras al-Ain in northern Syria.

"SDF has destroyed four tanks of Turkish invaders on the Syrian-Turkish border near the city of Ras al-Ain. Five Turkish contractors were killed and their bodies are in SDF possession," the statement obtained by Sputnik said.

Syrian state television also reports that the Turkish Armed Forces have entered a number of villages in the vicinity of Tal Abyad. According to Ikhbariya broadcaster, Turkish fighter jets have attacked the village of Ta Arkam in the vicinity of Ras al-Ain.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched a military operation against the Kurdish militia and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Northern Syria, saying it sought to create a safe zone in the area.

