SDF Supports Idea Of International Security Zone In Northern Syria - Commander

Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:51 PM

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) supports the idea of creating an international security zone in northern Syria, SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) supports the idea of creating an international security zone in northern Syria, SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said she would propose for NATO to establish a safe zone in Syria on the border with Turkey, while NATO's chief later said this proposal was not being considered. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he believes that this is not a NATO mission, but an initiative that will require discussion at the UN. The European Parliament on Thursday approved a resolution calling to impose sanctions against Turkey over the operation in northern Syria, as well as to create a security zone in the region under the auspices of the UN.

According to Abdi, he has recently discussed this initiative with French President Emmanuel Macron and maintains contacts with other European leaders.

"As far as I understand this project has not been fully completed yet. We need the support of the United States and Russia. This project is still under discussion. For our part, we demand this and agree to this [security zone]," Abdi said at a press conference aired by Rudaw broadcaster.

He noted that the deployment of US troops to "other regions" of northern Syria is being discussed with the United States.

"In my last conversation with US President Donald Trump, he confirmed that they will stay here for a long time, and their cooperation with SDF will long-lasting," Abdi added.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told Sputnik on Wednesday that Moscow did not see the need to create a safe zone in northeastern Syria under international control.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) fighters. The United States and Turkey on October 17 reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow for the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal late on Tuesday to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone in northeastern Syria along the Turkish border.

