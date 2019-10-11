UrduPoint.com
SDF Transfers 2 IS Members Responsible For Murdering American Citizens To US - Pentagon

SDF Transfers 2 IS Members Responsible for Murdering American Citizens to US - Pentagon

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have transferred two members of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) responsible for the kidnapping and murder of American and British citizens, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a press briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have transferred two members of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) responsible for the kidnapping and murder of American and British citizens, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The SDF also transferred two Islamic State militants known as 'the Beatles' who were involved in the kidnapping and murder of US and UK citizens in Syria to our custody," Esper said.

Esper noted the two Islamic State terrorists are being held in a safe and secure region outside of Syria.

The United States took custody of these high-value Islamic State detainees to ensure they do not escape amid Turkey's military operation in northern Syria and reportedly relocated them to Iraq, according to media reports.

The two are British nationals Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, the report said. The United States is hoping to put them on trial for executing US hostages, the report added.

