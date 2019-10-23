UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SDF Troops Withdraw From Safe Zone In Northern Syria - Special Envoy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:00 AM

SDF Troops Withdraw From Safe Zone in Northern Syria - Special Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have pulled out their troops from the so-called safe zone in northeast Syria along the border with Turkey, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"They have withdrawn, as it was reported to us," Jeffrey said, referring to the SDF military wing - the People's Protection Units.

When asked to clarify whether all SDF forces have left the safe zone, Jeffrey said, "That was a decision of the SDF commander, yes."

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launching of Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria to clear the border area of YPG fighters and create a safe zone for the relocation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

Turkey views the Kurdish YPG and other forces in Syria as an extension of the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers to be a terrorist organization.

On Thursday, Turkey and the United States reached an agreement on establishing a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the YPG fighters from the border area. However, both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of violating the truce.

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdogan held talks in Sochi with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders agreed on a momentous deal that would see Russia and Turkey facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from a 19-mile border zone in Syria.

Following the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Turkey is halting its military operation in Syria and from now on, everything will depend on the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from the Turkish border.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Sochi Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border All From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE embassies begin countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago

UAE a major player in global energy sector: Al Maz ..

2 hours ago

Citizens decry over absence of parking area outsid ..

2 hours ago

UAE Space Agency participates in 70th Internationa ..

3 hours ago

Innovation, disruption and global expansion take c ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Police reviews plans, preparations for Expo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.