SDF Troops Withdraw From Safe Zone in Northern Syria - Special Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have pulled out their troops from the so-called safe zone in northeast Syria along the border with Turkey, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"They have withdrawn, as it was reported to us," Jeffrey said, referring to the SDF military wing - the People's Protection Units.

When asked to clarify whether all SDF forces have left the safe zone, Jeffrey said, "That was a decision of the SDF commander, yes."

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launching of Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria to clear the border area of YPG fighters and create a safe zone for the relocation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

Turkey views the Kurdish YPG and other forces in Syria as an extension of the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers to be a terrorist organization.

On Thursday, Turkey and the United States reached an agreement on establishing a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the YPG fighters from the border area. However, both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of violating the truce.

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdogan held talks in Sochi with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders agreed on a momentous deal that would see Russia and Turkey facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from a 19-mile border zone in Syria.

Following the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Turkey is halting its military operation in Syria and from now on, everything will depend on the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from the Turkish border.