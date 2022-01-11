SDF Vehicle Explodes in Northeastern Syria Killing, Injuring Passengers - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) A vehicle with gunmen from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was blown up in northeastern Syria, leaving everyone inside dead or injured, state Syrian Arab news Agency (SANA) reported on Tuesday, citing local sources.

The incident took place in the village of Takihi, the province of Deir ez-Zor, and was carried out by militants of popular rival factions, according to the sources.

Over the last several months, attacks on SDF positions, as well as their vehicles and checkpoints, have become more frequent.

The SDF are a Kurdish-led alliance of forces composed of Arab, Assyrian, Syriac, Armenian, Turkmen and Chechen militia, formed during the Syrian civil war in 2015. They are opposing the Syrian army and nationalist forces.