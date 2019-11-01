UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.E Asia Leaders To Push For Progress On China-backed Trade Pact

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:19 PM

S.E Asia leaders to push for progress on China-backed trade pact

The Southeast Asian leaders will race to get a sprawling China-backed trade pact over the line at a regional meeting in Thailand this weekend, as Beijing's bruising trade war with Washington rumbles on

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Southeast Asian leaders will race to get a sprawling China-backed trade pact over the line at a regional meeting in Thailand this weekend, as Beijing's bruising trade war with Washington rumbles on.

If signed, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will be the world's largest trade pact and is seen as a way for Beijing to cement trade ties in Asia as Washington retreats from the region.

The leaders are hoping for a breakthrough in RCEP talks at this weekend's meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after seven years of negotiations over the deal, which would comprise 30 percent of global commerce and half the world's population if signed.

"They will try to get enough together so they can sign something," even if it is not a final deal, said Juan Sebastian Cortes-Sanchez, a Singapore-based policy analyst at the Asian Trade Centre.

But members risk losing steam after dozens of rounds of negotiations and several missed deadlines to sign the pact.

Commerce ministers met Friday after an hours-long negotiation session to hammer out sticking points, as India digs in over concerns its market will be flooded with cheap made-in-China goods.

"There is one last step that every country has to find the solution to," said Thai commerce minister Jurin Laksanawisit at the start of the meeting.

Chinese premier Li Keqiang will attend the three-day summit in Bangkok -- officially kicking off Saturday amid a backdrop of heavy security -- where simmering tensions in the South China Sea will also top the agenda.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be there, as he battles fears at home that key industries like metals, textiles and dairy could be hard-hit by RCEP, which loops in 10 Southeast Asian economies along with Japan, India, New Zealand and Australia.

New Delhi's foreign ministry said Thursday "critical" issues remain to be ironed out, while Indian farmers planned nationwide protests on Monday to demand more input into the deal's terms.

Related Topics

India Delhi Prime Minister World Thailand Australia China Washington Narendra Modi Beijing Bangkok Japan New Zealand Turkish Lira Market Commerce Textile From Top Race Asia

Recent Stories

Bangladesh spinners dominate, Pakistan take 130-ru ..

23 minutes ago

Ahmed Shehzad fined, Azhar Ali and Sohail Khan rep ..

28 minutes ago

Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha appointed Vice-Chancellor ..

31 minutes ago

Lack of Time Frames Weakens Syrian Constitutional ..

2 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan and Indus Motor Companypartner for cl ..

33 minutes ago

Ex-Russian Olympic Official Released from US Custo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.