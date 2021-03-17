UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sea Bed Dredging Emits As Much Carbon As Aviation: Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:48 PM

Sea bed dredging emits as much carbon as aviation: study

Sea bed bottom trawling produces as much as one billion tonnes of carbon annually -- equivalent to all emissions from aviation -- according to new research that called Wednesday for greater ocean protections

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Sea bed bottom trawling produces as much as one billion tonnes of carbon annually -- equivalent to all emissions from aviation -- according to new research that called Wednesday for greater ocean protections.

The ocean floor contains twice as much carbon as all of Earth's soil, which is disturbed and emitted when fishing boats dredge their nets along it.

Authors of the study said that protecting specific areas where bottom trawling is prolific could save emissions and help support global fish stocks.

Ocean biodiversity is in precipitous decline due to overfishing, pollution and climate change. Yet only seven percent of oceans are under any form of protection.

The study, published in the journal Nature, analysed maps of sea floor carbon stocks along with satellite data of bottom trawling to estimate how much carbon is emitted from the practice each year.

They found that the amount of carbon released was equivalent to more than one gigatonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

That is more than the emissions of any country apart from China, the US, India, Russia and Japan, the authors said.

But, by prioritising protected areas for parts of the sea that are owned by countries, they said that protecting just 3.6 percent of the ocean could help eliminate the carbon emission risk from dredging by 90 percent.

"The ocean floor is the world's largest carbon storehouse. If we're to succeed in stopping global warming, we must leave the carbon-rich seabed undisturbed," said co-author Trisha Atwood of Utah State University.

"Yet every day, we are trawling the seafloor, depleting its biodiversity and mobilising millennia-old carbon and thus exacerbating climate change." If countries worked together to protect 45 percent of the ocean, it would bestow a 71 percent benefit in terms of biodiversity preservation, the study said.

Since much of the most biodiverse ocean currently sits within countries' Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ), the authors argued that international cooperation was needed to protect sea life.

"Perhaps the most impressive and encouraging result is the enormous gain we can obtain for biodiversity conservation -- if we carefully chose the location of strictly protected marine areas," said David Mouillot, co-author and a professor at the University of Montpellier.

- Oceans 'overlooked' - In addition, the study found that strategically banning fishing from specific areas could increase global fish yields by as much as eight million tonnes compared to business as usual.

Boris Worm, study co-author and Killam Research Professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, said the research highlighted the crucial role that the ocean can play in mitigating climate change and preserving nature.

"The ocean covers 70 percent of the earth -- yet, until now, its importance for solving the challenges of our time has been overlooked," he said.

"If we want to solve the three most pressing challenges of our century -- biodiversity loss, climate change and food shortages -- we must protect our ocean."

Related Topics

India Century World Business Russia China Halifax Montpellier David Japan Stocks All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the ..

4 minutes ago

Mourinho warns Son may not be released for South K ..

18 seconds ago

PTI govt utilizing all resources for public welfar ..

20 seconds ago

KP's Saud upset top seeded Akash Rafiq, qualifies ..

21 seconds ago

Why does bitcoin use 10 times more electricity tha ..

23 seconds ago

Small delays in cancer treatment can up death risk ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.