Sea Breeze-2021 Drills in Ukraine Practice Response to Regional Coup - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The NATO-led Sea Breeze-2021 military exercise had the participating troops conduct an operation for stabilizing "a crisis region," including attacks on enemy forces and the liberation of seized infrastructure, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

"According to the scenario of the exercise's active phase, illegal armed groups seized government institutions and set up a number of camps and checkpoints to control transport routes, airfields and important infrastructure facilities in order to create a quasi-republic.

The multinational command of the drills decided to conduct a stabilization operation and restore state control in the territories occupied by the militants," the statement read.

The ministry noted that the exercise was planned taking into account the experience of hostilities in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region.

This year's edition of the Sea-Breeze drills started on June 28 and will last through July 10. The NATO exercise is taking place in the Black Sea, involving 5,000 soldiers, 40 airplanes and 32 vessels from 32 countries.