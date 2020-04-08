Sea-Eye NGO to Keep Rescuing Migrants Off Libya Despite German Order to Stop - Spokeswoman

German migrant rescue charity Sea-Eye will continue operations in the Mediterranean despite a warning from the German Interior Ministry recommending that it call back the Alan Kurdi ship, the nonprofit's spokeswoman told Sputnik on Wednesday

"As long as it is possible for us to continue saving human lives, we will, because no one else will. Unfortunately, civil sea rescue efforts are still a necessity, since the EU member-states continue to refuse to take adequate responsibility," Sophie Weidenhiller said.

She added that, with Libya still being engulfed in a war, more people would attempt the dangerous crossing in a bid to reach safety in Europe.

"If no rescue ships are present at sea, people will either drown or be pushed back to Libya by the so-called 'Libyan Coast Guard,' where they are subjected to gross human rights violations like imprisonment, torture, slavery and abuse," she said.

She added that the German government was aware of the reported abuse of human rights in Libyan detention centers. If no rescue ships patrol the coast of Libya more people will drown without anyone taking notice, Weidenhiller said further.

The International Organization for Migration has reported that 241 people have drowned in the Mediterranean in 2020.

"It is now more important than ever that we do not cease to rescue and assist those that are most vulnerable. We strongly believe that no single human life should be considered less valuable... this does not change even in times of crisis," she said.

The Alan Kurdi was stopped from docking in Italy after picking up 150 migrants off the Libyan coast. The government announced Tuesday that Italian ports were no longer considered a safe haven as the country battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic.