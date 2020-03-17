Sea Launch Command Ship Arrives in Russia From US - Global Ship Tracking Website

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Sea Launch Commander command ship, which left the United States at the end of February, has arrived in Slavyanka in the Primorsky territory in Russia's Far East, according to global ship tracking website https://www.marinetraffic.com.

The ship left the port of Long Beach near Los Angeles on February 28.