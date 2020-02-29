UrduPoint.com
Sea Launch Commander Leaves The US, Arrival In Russia Expected On March 16

Sea Launch Commander Leaves the US, Arrival in Russia Expected on March 16

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The assembly and command ship of the Sea Launch floating spaceport has left the United States and is heading for Russia, according to data posted on the vessefinder.com website.

The data indicates that the Sea Launch Commander left the port of Long Beach (USA) at 08.

04 pm Moscow time (17:04 GMT) on Friday and is headed to the Slavyansk Shipyard in Russia's Far Eastern port of Slavyanka with an expected arrival date of March 16.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong-registered Xin Guang Hua cargo ship with the Odyssey launch platform on board still remains in Long Beach.

It was previously reported that the Xin Guang Hua arrived at Long Beach Port on February 18. The first attempt to load Odyssey onto the ship on February 20 outside the port failed, but the second attempt to do it directly at the port on February 23 was successful.

