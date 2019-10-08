Sea Launch Platform Ready for Transfer From US to Russia - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The launch platform of the Sea Launch space launch venture, is ready to be transferred from the United States to Russia as all foreign equipment has been removed from the vessel, a Russian space industry source told Sputnik.

Russia's S7 Group is the owner of the Sea Launch venture, which includes the Sea Launch Commander vessel and the Odyssey launch platform.

"All American and Ukrainian equipment has been dismantled from the Odyssey launch platform in preparation for its transfer from Long Beach in the United States to Russia's Far East," the source said.

A Russian government source later confirmed this information, adding that the US State Department still has to authorize the transfer.

Dmitry Rogozin, general director of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos said in May that the possibility of relocating the Sea Launch platform to the Russian Far East, specifically to the Sovetskaya Harbor, for launching the Soyuz-5 Light rocket was being considered.