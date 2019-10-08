UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sea Launch Platform Ready For Transfer From US To Russia - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 05:10 AM

Sea Launch Platform Ready for Transfer From US to Russia - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The launch platform of the Sea Launch space launch venture, is ready to be transferred from the United States to Russia as all foreign equipment has been removed from the vessel, a Russian space industry source told Sputnik.

Russia's S7 Group is the owner of the Sea Launch venture, which includes the Sea Launch Commander vessel and the Odyssey launch platform.

"All American and Ukrainian equipment has been dismantled from the Odyssey launch platform in preparation for its transfer from Long Beach in the United States to Russia's Far East," the source said.

A Russian government source later confirmed this information, adding that the US State Department still has to authorize the transfer.

Dmitry Rogozin, general director of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos said in May that the possibility of relocating the Sea Launch platform to the Russian Far East, specifically to the Sovetskaya Harbor, for launching the Soyuz-5 Light rocket was being considered.

Related Topics

Russia Long Beach United States May All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tolerance logo beyond 2 ..

4 hours ago

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

5 hours ago

Sudan&#039;s SC Chairman, PM arrive in UAE

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Arab Parliament delegat ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers, participant ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.