Sea Level In South Korea Rises By Nearly 4 Inches Over Past 33 Years - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The sea level in South Korea has risen by nearly 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) over last 33 years because of climate change, media reported on Monday, citing the Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency (KHOA).

The height of the country's average coastal surface increased by 9.9 cm between 1989-2021, with the yearly average growth estimated at 3.53 millimeters (0.12 inch) in the Sea of Japan and 3.08 mm in the Yellow Sea, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The data provided by the oldest observation post in southwestern city of Mokpo showed that the sea level had jumped by 15.4 cm over past 62 years or by 2.49 mm per year, the report said.

It added that the data had been collected from 21 observation posts in South Korea's coastal areas.

Global mean sea level rose by an average of 2.1 mm per year between 1993 and 2002 and 4.4 mm per year between 2013 and 2021, according to the data provided by the World Meteorological Organization in 2021.

