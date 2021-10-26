Sea level off Dutch coast could rise much faster: report

(@FahadShabbir)

THE HAGUE, Oct. 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:The sea level off the Dutch coast could rise much faster than expected, by up to two meters by 2100, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) warned on Monday.

The sea level off the Dutch coast could rise by 1.2 meters around 2100 compared to the beginning of this century if the greenhouse gas emissions do not reduce, the KNMI said in a new report.

"As the melting of the Antarctic Ice Sheet at the South Pole accelerates, even a 2-meter rise in sea level by 2100 is in sight," it added.

The new insights in KNMI's report are based on the August report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and supplemented with its own research.

The calculated sea level rise has now been adjusted upwards. In 2014, the KNMI calculated that in 2100 the limit would be one meter at most.