ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The sea level rose in Iskenderun in southeastern Turkey's Hatay Province after the earthquake, residents are being evacuated, the NTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

A 7.

8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday morning, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 7,100 in both countries. The death toll in Turkey has reached 7,108, while another 40,910 people have been injured.