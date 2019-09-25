UrduPoint.com
Sea Level Rising 2.5 Times Faster Than During 20th C: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:55 PM

Since 2005 seas have risen 2.5 times faster than during the 20th century due mainly to melting ice sheets, and will likely jump four-fold again by 2100 if carbon emissions continue unabated, the UN warned Wednesday

Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Since 2005 seas have risen 2.5 times faster than during the 20th century due mainly to melting ice sheets, and will likely jump four-fold again by 2100 if carbon emissions continue unabated, the UN warned Wednesday.

But capping global warming at under two degrees Celsius -- the cornerstone goal of the Paris climate treaty -- could stabilise the rate of increase and hold the line at a metre above today's watermark, even two centuries from now, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said.

