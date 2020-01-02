UrduPoint.com
Sea Traffic Between Sakhalin, Mainland Russia Resumed After Storm - Emergencies Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:40 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) The sea traffic between the island of Sakhalin and mainland Russia was resumed on Thursday after two days of suspension over a storm, the Khabarovsk Territory's department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

On Monday, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry declared a storm alert. The sea traffic between Sakhalin and mainland Russia was suspended on Tuesday.

"From 9:35 a.m. Khabarovsk time [23:35 GMT on Wednesday], on January 2, 2020, the sea traffic between Vanino [Khabarovsk Territory] and Kholmsk [Sakhalin] was resumed," the department said in a statement.

Sakhalin is the biggest Russian island, populated by some 490,000 people.

