Sea Trials Of Anaerobic Power Plant For Russian Navy Submarines May Start This Year - USC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) First water performance tests of an anaerobic air-independent power plant (VNEU) for Russia's non-nuclear submarines will begin either this year or in 2022, United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) CEO Alexei Rakhmanov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The main advantage of a VNEU is an increase in stealth, as a submarine can remain under water without the need to get to surface in order to charge batteries.

"I would like to start (sea trials) this year.

If we do not manage to, then we will certainly do it in 2022. This is a complex issue. The installation itself is ready, all the physics principles were implemented. A floating unit will appear soon, and the real compartment will be tested," Rakhmanov said.

The USC chief explained that a ground laboratory facility should be tested in water.

"Two companies, Rubin and Malakhit, focus on developing the installation, each has its own successes, we will promote both concepts," Rakhmanov continued.

