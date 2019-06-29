Sea-Watch captain faces jail time for entering Italy port with migrants

(@FahadShabbir)

Lampedusa, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Sea-Watch 3 skipper Carola Rackete faced jail time Saturday after forcing her way into Italy 's Lampendusa port with a shipload of rescued migrants to end a lengthy standoff with authorities.

Sea-Watch spokesman Ruben Neugebauer told AFP the 31-year-old captain was seized after manoeuvering the ship into port without authorisation on Friday night.

Rackete, described as a "pain in the neck" by Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini -- was detained for refusing to obey a military vessel entreating her to turn around, a crime punishable by between three and 10 years in jail.

Offering no resistance, she was escorted from the vessel without handcuffs and taken away in a car as Salvini slammed what he termed a "criminal act, an act of war" in demanding she be imprisoned.

"Humanitarian reasons cannot justify unacceptable acts of violence towards those wearing uniform at sea," Italian media quoted regional prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio as saying.

Rackete was placed under house arrest and is to appear before a state prosecutor within 48 hours, her lawyer Leonardo Marino told reporters, adding she was "tired and stressed." The 40 migrants on board were allowed to disembark early Saturday and were taken to a reception centre on the island, some smiling, others in tears.

The Italian coastguard then took control of the boat, moved it out of the port and anchored it just off the coast.

Rackete docked the ship despite a coastguard boat sailing back and forth between the vessel and the pier to block its access, according to the Repubblica daily.

"We put ourselves in the way to prevent (the ship) from entering the port. If we had stayed there, (the vessel) would have destroyed our speedboat," a police officer said in video footage posted on social media.

Residents and activists had gathered on the pier to watch the Sea-Watch 3 dock.

While a group of supporters applauded the ship and its captain, others hailed Rackete's arrest, shouting "handcuff her", "shame" and "get lost!".

- 'Proud of our captain' - The dreadlocked woman has become a symbol of defiance and a leftwing hero in Italy for challenging Salvini's "closed-ports" policy.

The NGO's head, Johannes Bayer, said Sea-Watch was "proud of our captain".

"She did exactly the right thing. She upheld the law of the sea and brought people to safety," he tweeted.

Salvini, who heads the far-right League party, welcomed the arrest of the captain of the Dutch-flagged vessel.

"Mission accomplished," he tweeted. "Law-breaking captain arrested. Pirate ship seized, maximum fine for foreign NGO." Salvini has seen his popularity inch steadily upwards on his hardline anti-immigrant platform.

Whereas many Lampedusa residents are sympathetic to the migrants, his party won a 45 percent vote share in last month's European elections on the island.

Italian Prime Minster Giuseppe Conte, speaking on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, said: "I don't want to take the place of the judiciary... But the laws exist, whether we like it or not." - 'No-one listened' - Prosecutors in Sicily have launched a probe into Rackete on suspicion of aiding illegal immigration.

The captain, however, was unrepentant.

After announcing she would be investigated, "I have decided to enter the harbour, which is free at night, on my own," she said in a video statement on Twitter.

Rackete expressed concern about the psychological condition of those rescued off crisis-hit Libya.

"It's been almost 60h since we declared a state of emergency. No one listened. No one took responsibility. Once more it's up to us, to Cpt. #CarolaRackete and her crew, to (bring) the 40 people to safety," the charity said on Twitter.

With Italy restricting port entry, the Sea-Watch 3 was stuck in the Mediterranean during a heatwave since rescuing 53 migrants drifting in an inflatable raft off the coast of Libya on June 12.

Some had been allowed to disembark.