Sea Watch Captain Rackete Slams Italy's Migrant Legislation As Against International Law

Thu 03rd October 2019

Sea Watch Captain Rackete Slams Italy's Migrant Legislation as Against International Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Italian legislation that prevents ships from bringing rescued migrants ashore violates international law, Sea Watch Commander Carola Rackete told a European Parliament hearing on Thursday.

"I don't know how Italy could have approved a law that does not respect international law," Italian wire service ANSA quoted Rackete as saying.

Rackete was arrested in June after forcefully docking her ship on an Italian island with 40 migrants aboard after a standoff with the Italian navy.

Rackete, who is a German national, was eventually released.

Former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini issued a decree that imposed heavy fines on any captains that bring migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea into Italian waters.

Italian Prime Minister Guissepe Conte dissolved his cabinet of ministers in September, thereby relieving Salvini of his post and forming a new, more left-leaning government without Salvini's right-wing Lega. Soon thereafter, the decree was pealed back and restrictions on migrants were loosened.

