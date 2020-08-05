SeaDream Liner Quarantined in Norway After Ex-Passenger Tests Positive for COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Passengers and crew members of the SeaDream 1 cruise ship docked in the Norwegian town of Bodo have been ordered to stay aboard for quarantine after a passenger from a previous cruise tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival at the destination point, the ship owner said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the SeaDream Yacht Club was informed that the passenger, a Danish citizen, traveled aboard the liner from the Norwegian city of Tromso to Denmark on August 2. During the voyage, the passenger had no symptoms of the disease but was diagnosed with COVID-19 upon a routine check in Denmark.

"SeaDream has established a relationship with the NIPH [the Norwegian Institute of Public Health] and the Norwegian Directorate of Health to handle this case in the best possible way. According to the advice of NIPH and the Norwegian Directorate of Health, guests and crew are now in quarantine, except for essential crew members needed to operate the yacht," the SeaDream Yacht Club said.

The company also said that it was not aware of any other cases of the infection among guests or crew on the affected ship, adding that all necessary precautions were being taken.

"SeaDream immediately started contacting the guests who were on board the affected voyage. SeaDream has followed all national guidelines, and all crew members were quarantined in hotels for 10 days before boarding the yacht. SeaDream is doing everything to ensure that guests and crew get through this in the best possible way," the press release added.

Earlier this week, the Norwegian Hurtigruten cruise line temporarily suspended all expedition trips on its vessels following the outbreak of the coronavirus on the Roald Amundsen ship docked in the Norwegian city of Tromso. So far, 44 crew members and guests aboard the vessel have tested positive for COVID-19.