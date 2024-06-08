Open Menu

Seamless Hajj Operation Enables Pakistani Pilgrims To Focus On Spiritual Journey

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 08:20 PM

A month-long pre-Hajj flight operation, which began on May 9, is proceeding smoothly, providing Pakistani pilgrims with comprehensive facilities to concentrate on their spiritual journey and prayers in the holy cities of Saudi Arabia

“So far, 65,000 pilgrims have arrived via 243 flights under the government scheme, while more than 36,402 have arrived under the private scheme,” Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony spokesman Muhammad Umer Butt said on Saturday.

He said the overall Hajj operation was continuing as per schedule and all Pakistani pilgrims who arrived in the holy land were performing their routine prayers in complete peace and discipline under the vibrant facilitation of the Pakistan Hajj Mission and the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

He advised the public to avoid rumours creating confusion regarding any discomfort to guests of Allah Almighty.

Meanwhile, Joint Secretary (Hajj) Sajjad Haider Yaldram, in a video message, requested Pakistani pilgrims to use the ministry’s online mobile service, ‘Pak Hajj App,’ to lodge their complaints or suggestions, instead of manual ones.

“All the online complaints and suggestions are directly monitored by the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and all senior officers to ensure their prompt resolution,” he said.

The joint secretary noted that if any pilgrim found themselves unable to lodge online complaints, they should approach the PHM Moavins deployed at each residential building for facilitation.

He added that the back of the pilgrims' lockets also contained the numbers of the complaint cell.

He explained that complaints could be lodged through the Pak Hajj App, WhatsApp, or by calling the Pakistan Hajj Mission’s helpline toll-free numbers: 00923376510003, 00923376510004, 00923376510005, and 00923063332555.

Under the Complaint Management and Monitoring System, he noted, all pilgrims are just a click away from registering any kind of complaint. He added that all complaints are handled under a vibrant ecosystem, routing them in real-time to the concerned officers.

“As soon as a complaint is lodged, it appears on the dashboard/mobile phone screen within no time, with the proper zone officer monitoring it live”, he said.

Sajjad Yaldram recommended that pilgrims switch off the Wi-Fi on their phones for improved efficiency of the Ufone SIMs provided under a complete Hajj package, to stay in touch with their families back in Pakistan. He added, “There is sufficient mobile data in the Ufone SIM which will last throughout the Hajj period.”

The Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHMM), under the supervision of the Director General (Hajj) and six directors heading different departments, is overseeing the overall Hajj operation in Saudi Arabia.

Spokesman Muhammad Umer Butt informed that the ministry has deployed 375 doctors and paramedical staff and 511 assistants in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah to provide maximum facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

More Stories From World