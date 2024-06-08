Seamless Hajj Operation Enables Pakistani Pilgrims To Focus On Spiritual Journey
Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 08:20 PM
A month-long pre-Hajj flight operation, which began on May 9, is proceeding smoothly, providing Pakistani pilgrims with comprehensive facilities to concentrate on their spiritual journey and prayers in the holy cities of Saudi Arabia
MAKKAH AL MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A month-long pre-Hajj flight operation, which began on May 9, is proceeding smoothly, providing Pakistani pilgrims with comprehensive facilities to concentrate on their spiritual journey and prayers in the holy cities of Saudi Arabia.
“So far, 65,000 pilgrims have arrived via 243 flights under the government scheme, while more than 36,402 have arrived under the private scheme,” Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony spokesman Muhammad Umer Butt said on Saturday.
He said the overall Hajj operation was continuing as per schedule and all Pakistani pilgrims who arrived in the holy land were performing their routine prayers in complete peace and discipline under the vibrant facilitation of the Pakistan Hajj Mission and the Ministry of Religious Affairs.
He advised the public to avoid rumours creating confusion regarding any discomfort to guests of Allah Almighty.
Meanwhile, Joint Secretary (Hajj) Sajjad Haider Yaldram, in a video message, requested Pakistani pilgrims to use the ministry’s online mobile service, ‘Pak Hajj App,’ to lodge their complaints or suggestions, instead of manual ones.
“All the online complaints and suggestions are directly monitored by the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and all senior officers to ensure their prompt resolution,” he said.
The joint secretary noted that if any pilgrim found themselves unable to lodge online complaints, they should approach the PHM Moavins deployed at each residential building for facilitation.
He added that the back of the pilgrims' lockets also contained the numbers of the complaint cell.
He explained that complaints could be lodged through the Pak Hajj App, WhatsApp, or by calling the Pakistan Hajj Mission’s helpline toll-free numbers: 00923376510003, 00923376510004, 00923376510005, and 00923063332555.
Under the Complaint Management and Monitoring System, he noted, all pilgrims are just a click away from registering any kind of complaint. He added that all complaints are handled under a vibrant ecosystem, routing them in real-time to the concerned officers.
“As soon as a complaint is lodged, it appears on the dashboard/mobile phone screen within no time, with the proper zone officer monitoring it live”, he said.
Sajjad Yaldram recommended that pilgrims switch off the Wi-Fi on their phones for improved efficiency of the Ufone SIMs provided under a complete Hajj package, to stay in touch with their families back in Pakistan. He added, “There is sufficient mobile data in the Ufone SIM which will last throughout the Hajj period.”
The Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHMM), under the supervision of the Director General (Hajj) and six directors heading different departments, is overseeing the overall Hajj operation in Saudi Arabia.
Spokesman Muhammad Umer Butt informed that the ministry has deployed 375 doctors and paramedical staff and 511 assistants in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah to provide maximum facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.
APP/mag
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in match against India uncertain
8th meeting of KP cabinet held, discusses key initiatives to strengthen KP Polic ..
Turkish envoy calls for increasing bilateral trade to $5bn
Italy votes in EU election with Meloni poised as powerbroker
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to martyred constables
Coordinated strategy be adopted to eliminate encroachments from the city: Mayor ..
CM takes notice of death of two children at Sahiwal hospital
Minister visits cattle market, reviews arrangements
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves Punjab’s first-ever livesto ..
Ukraine targets airfield in south Russia with drones
PTDC two-day int’l symposium to explore economic prospects
CCP signs first international MoU with Chinese market regulator
More Stories From World
-
Italy votes in EU election with Meloni poised as powerbroker1 hour ago
-
Ukraine targets airfield in south Russia with drones1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz's visit gets extensive media coverage in Chinese media2 hours ago
-
Syria's forgotten health crisis needs healing: WHO regional chief2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz's visit to China to help in CPEC upgradation: Zafaruddin Mehmood2 hours ago
-
Super Rugby semis locked down as Rebels farewelled3 hours ago
-
Apollo 8 astronaut dies in small plane crash at age 903 hours ago
-
Alcaraz eyeing history in French Open final against Zverev4 hours ago
-
'Shaken' Danish PM cancels appointments after street attack4 hours ago
-
EU election passes halfway mark as Slovakia, Italy join in4 hours ago
-
South Korea on alert for more trash balloons from the North5 hours ago
-
Israel bombs Gaza as minister poised to quit government5 hours ago