Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested Amid Assault Lawsuits
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2024 | 09:50 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Sean "Diddy" Combs -- the rap mogul whose star has plunged after a wave of sex trafficking accusations and assault lawsuits -- was arrested by Federal agents in Manhattan late Monday, a US federal court said.
The attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, said in a statement that the arrest stemmed from a sealed indictment filed by his office.
"We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time," he said, without providing further details of the charges.
Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo said in a statement provided to AFP that Combs had voluntarily relocated to New York anticipating the charges.
Combs's lawyer said their team is "disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr.
Combs by the US Attorney's Office."
The rapper is the target of several civil lawsuits that characterize him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims.
His homes were raided in March by federal agents, in a heavily publicized bicoastal operation that indicated a federal investigation and potential criminal case was mounting against Combs.
Armed agents entered his sprawling luxury properties in Miami and Los Angeles, marking a rapid downfall for the powerful music industry figure who in recent years has vied to rebrand himself as "Brother love."
His legal team said Monday that Combs was being "cooperative with this investigation" and "looks forward to clearing his name in court."
