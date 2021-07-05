Search-And-Rescue in Surfside Can Continue For Weeks, Maybe Months - Vice Mayor

SURFSIDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The search-and-rescue operation in the US city of Surfside, Florida, where a multi-story condominium building collapsed more than a week ago, may last for weeks and maybe months, Vice Mayor Tina Paul told Sputnik.

According to US media reports, the partially collapsed building is likely going to be demolished on Sunday. Miami-Dade County authorities said the search-and-rescue operation in Surfside was put on hold at 4 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) on Saturday.

"When you look at the site and based on what you see it's definitely weeks, possibly months," Paul told Sputnik, commenting on the possible span of rescue efforts. "I hope we can do this to get everything that we can. That maybe the families can get some of the possessions back or just to find everybody, so they can have some level of closure.

I want everyone to be found. Just for their loved ones, for the relatives. Even if it's just them, for the community, because the community wants everyone to be accounted for."

The tragedy in Surfside occurred on June 24, when the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed. The death toll in the incident stands at 24, while more than 120 people are still missing.

Vice Mayor Tina Paul told Sputnik that "Surfside is and has always been the most unique, desirable place to live." "I just want people to continue praying for the soul of my city and for some of the people that we're waiting to find, it so important," Paul stressed.

The people who died in the Surfside collapse include 4- and 10-year-old sisters, an elderly couple and a 7-year-old daughter of a firefighter.