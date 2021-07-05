UrduPoint.com
Search-And-Rescue In Surfside To Continue After Demolition - Vice Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 03:10 AM

SURFSIDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Surfside search-and-rescue efforts will continue after the demolition of the portion of the condominium building left standing, and will have to be done carefully, Tina Paul, vice mayor of Surfside, Florida, told Sputnik.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Saturday that the Surfside search-and-rescue operation had been suspended in preparation for the demolition of the portion of the condominium building left standing. According to US media reports, the partially collapsed building is likely going to be demolished on Sunday.

"They're going to do a coordinated demolition. Miami-Dade County has brought in specialists, so it will be done very carefully. They will be able to continue the search and rescue after the rest of the building is demolitioned and then after the hurricane," Paul told Sputnik, adding that "what they're doing now is evaluating the rest of the structure that's standing, and figuring out how to take it down safely and not impede the rescue.

"

Paul explained that there is concern about the remaining structure and after the evaluation by the structural engineers and the fire department of Miami-Dade County it was agreed upon to carry out a demolition rather than risking the safety of the building coming down on its own.

"I hope it [search-and-rescue operation] continues until we find everybody. That is what I'm looking for," the vice mayor told Sputnik.

The tragedy in Surfside occurred on June 24, when the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed. The death toll in the incident stands at 24, while more than 120 people are still missing.

