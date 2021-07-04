Search-And-Rescue Operation in Surfside On Hold in Preparation For Demolition - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The Surfside search-and-rescue efforts have been suspended in preparation for the demolition of the portion of the condominium building left standing, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

"Search and rescue does have to pause while the demolition preparation is underway," Daniella Levine Cavatold reporters on Saturday, explaining that "actions like drilling into columns in the unsafe structure" will be performed.

According to US media reports, the partially collapsed building is likely going to be demolished on Sunday. Miami-Dade County authorities said the search-and-rescue operation in Surfside was put on hold at 4 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) on Saturday.

The tragedy in Surfside occurred last week when a 12-story residential building partially collapsed. The death toll in the incident stands at over 20, while more than 120 people are still missing.