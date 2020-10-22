Search and Rescue Teams in Ghana Retrieve 17 Bodies in Scene of Collapsed Church - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Ghana's National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has so far discovered and retrieved 17 bodies of those killed under a church that collapsed earlier in the week, the Modern Ghana media outlet reported on Thursday, citing Richard Amoatey, Director for the Inspectorate unit of the national headquarters of the NADMO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Ghana's National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has so far discovered and retrieved 17 bodies of those killed under a church that collapsed earlier in the week, the Modern Ghana media outlet reported on Thursday, citing Richard Amoatey, Director for the Inspectorate unit of the national headquarters of the NADMO.

A building belonging to the Church of Prosperity in Akyem Batabi in the country's Eastern Region, collapsed on Tuesday, trapping over 60 people under the rubble.

So far, over 30 congregants were rescued, while the rest remain under the rubble.

"As of 9 a.m. this morning, we had recovered 17 bodies made up of 10 females and seven males," Amoatey said, adding that rescue services have also found eight people alive, who were then hospitalized.

The teams will continue to search for congregants under the rubble until everyone is saved, Amoatey noted.

In total, over 30 congregants have been rescued so far, while the rest remain under the rubble, the media outlet said.