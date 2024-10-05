Search Continues For Missing In Deadly Bosnia Floods
Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 11:31 PM
The search for dozens of people reported missing in floods that have claimed at least 17 lives in Bosnia continued on Saturday, after torrential rains inundated towns and triggered landslides
Jablanica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The search for dozens of people reported missing in floods that have claimed at least 17 lives in Bosnia continued on Saturday, after torrential rains inundated towns and triggered landslides.
The waters are receding after the floods that struck Bosnia on Friday, but many roads to affected towns remain blocked, and large areas are still covered in debris.
Jablanica, located about 70 kilometres (43 miles) southwest of the capital, Sarajevo, appeared to have suffered the worst of the downpours, which cut it off from the rest of the country.
The city was buried under mud, rocks and landslides, including granite debris from a nearby quarry, with homes destroyed and vehicles wrecked.
Rescue teams with search dogs are combing the area for the missing and those possibly trapped, said an AFP journalist at the scene.
In the Jablanica region, 10 people remain missing, according to local official Darko Juka.
Earlier on Saturday, authorities from Jablanica region confirmed 13 deaths, revising down a toll of 16 initially reported on Friday.
Later, Federal Prime Minister Nermin Niksic told a press conference that one more body had been found in Jablanica, while "three bodies were recovered in the Fojnica region".
The government of the Muslim-Croat Federation, one of two entities making up Bosnia, along with Republika Srpska, declared a state of natural disaster and established a crisis headquarters on Friday.
The floods also washed away bridges and railway lines.
"There were no new rains overnight, and excavators and heavy machinery are working to clear the area" Juka said.
- Region on alert -
Bosnia's election commission postponed local elections in municipalities affected by the floods. Voting will proceed as scheduled in other areas.
The Bosnian football association also postponed all matches in response to the disaster.
The Croatian mountain rescue service arrived in Jablanica early Saturday to assist with rescue efforts, while Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic announced his country would provide aid to the citizens of Bosnia.
Floods have also hit Montenegro, washing away roads and cutting off the village of Komarnica, with the Moraca River in Podgorica rising significantly.
Water levels are rising in some Croatian rivers, and the government in Zagreb has warned of potential flooding in parts of Karlovac, a city near the Kupa River.
In the spring of 2014, the Balkans region was hit by its worst floods in more than a century, which affected 1.6 million people and left 47 dead in Serbia and Bosnia.
Scientists warn that climate change is making extreme weather events more frequent.
Torrential rains and strong winds led to widespread flooding in central and eastern Europe last month, killing at least 24 people and devastating towns and villages.
Recent Stories
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Japanese Theater Group "GOMBO" Enthralls Audience with the comedy "Are You Lovin ..
Thousands march for Palestinians ahead of Oct 7 anniversary
A 'forgotten' valley in storm-hit North Carolina, desperate for help
Art Exhibition: Legacy, Vision of Old Masters & Contemporary Painters of Pakista ..
PPC, PIC arranges free cardiology medical camp for journalist fraternity
Israel readying response to Iran missile attack
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figure Safieddine
More Stories From World
-
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon30 seconds ago
-
Thousands march for Palestinians ahead of Oct 7 anniversary1 hour ago
-
A 'forgotten' valley in storm-hit North Carolina, desperate for help1 hour ago
-
Israel readying response to Iran missile attack2 hours ago
-
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing2 hours ago
-
Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figure Safieddine2 hours ago
-
Mpox epidemic: from first cases to vaccinations2 hours ago
-
DR Congo launches mpox vaccination drive, hoping to curb outbreak2 hours ago
-
Trump returns to site of failed assassination2 hours ago
-
Hezbollah battles troops on border as Israel pounds Lebanon3 hours ago
-
Macron urges halt to arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza3 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup5 hours ago