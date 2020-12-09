UrduPoint.com
Search Efforts Continue for Missing Pilot of Crashed US F-16 in Michigan - National Guard

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Search and rescue efforts are still underway in Michigan after a US F-16 fighter jet crashed during a training mission and the pilot has not yet been located, the Wisconsin National Guard said via Twitter on Wednesday.

"Search and rescue efforts continue for the pilot of the F-16 that crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula last night," the statement said.

"Search continued through the night and are ongoing this morning, and the pilot's status remains unknown at this time."

The Wisconsin National Guard announced earlier that its F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet crashed during a training flight in the US state of Michigan.

The crash occurred at around 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday, the Guard said, adding that one pilot was on board.

According to the guard, the cause of the incident is unknown and an investigation has been launched.

