Search for 14 People Underway After Ship Collision Near Philippines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Philippines are searching for 14 people who went missing after two ships collided off the country's shore, ABS-CBN broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the authorities.

The accident took place early Sunday off the coast of the Occidental Mindoro province. The Liberty 5 fishing boat capsized after colliding with Hong Kong-registered Vienna Wood cargo vessel.

Vienna Wood was later escorted to land by the country's coast guard. It was unclear whether or not Liberty 5 had sunk.

The Philippines has deployed ships and aircraft to locate the 12 crew members and two passengers, according to the news outlet. The search had to be postponed over strong currents, but was resumed in the morning.

The accident is not unprecedented for the Philippines, said to be notorious for their poor maritime safety record.