UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Search For 14 People Underway After Ship Collision Near Philippines - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:59 PM

Search for 14 People Underway After Ship Collision Near Philippines - Reports

The Philippines are searching for 14 people who went missing after two ships collided off the country's shore, ABS-CBN broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Philippines are searching for 14 people who went missing after two ships collided off the country's shore, ABS-CBN broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the authorities.

The accident took place early Sunday off the coast of the Occidental Mindoro province. The Liberty 5 fishing boat capsized after colliding with Hong Kong-registered Vienna Wood cargo vessel.

Vienna Wood was later escorted to land by the country's coast guard. It was unclear whether or not Liberty 5 had sunk.

The Philippines has deployed ships and aircraft to locate the 12 crew members and two passengers, according to the news outlet. The search had to be postponed over strong currents, but was resumed in the morning.

The accident is not unprecedented for the Philippines, said to be notorious for their poor maritime safety record.

Related Topics

Accident Poor Vienna Philippines Sunday

Recent Stories

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns PTV, Parliament atta ..

13 minutes ago

SI Shahid, Security Guard Iftikhar lost life durin ..

14 minutes ago

Poland's Duda, Trzaskowski Advance to 2nd Round of ..

14 minutes ago

Seven dead, eight injured brought to SMBB Trauma C ..

14 minutes ago

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme sets new target to ..

14 minutes ago

PTI members standing with ideology of Imran Khan: ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.