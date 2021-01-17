Search For 2nd Black Box of Indonesia Crash Still Underway - Official

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Indonesian authorities have yet to locate the second black box from the Srijiwaya Air plane that crashed in the water off Jakarta last week, the National Search and Rescue Agency's operations director, Bambang Suryo Aji, said Sunday.

In a briefing broadcast by news portal Detik, Aji explained that the signaling device of the on-board voice recording black box detached during the crash and was found by navy divers. The main body with the memory unit of the device has so far eluded the divers.

The official went on to say that an underwater robotic vehicle has been deployed to aid in the search.

Earlier in the week, divers found the first black box, flight data recorder.

Search operations are set to last until Monday, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said Friday.

The Boeing 737-500 disappeared off radars minutes after takeoff from Jakarta on Saturday. The Boeing 737-500 fell into the water near the Laki island just north of Java leaving no survivors from the 56 passengers and six crew members on board.