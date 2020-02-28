UrduPoint.com
Search For Armenia Ship Sunk By Nazis To Be Resumed Off Crimean Coast In April - Official

Search for Armenia Ship Sunk by Nazis to Be Resumed Off Crimean Coast in April - Official

The search for the Armenia hospital ship, which was sunk as a result of a German attack in 1941 off the Crimean coast with thousands of Sevastopol evacuees aboard, will be resumed in April, a member of the group from the All-Russia People's Front party and executive secretary of the Russian Search Movement, Yelena Tsunayeva, said on Friday

The most recent search for Armenia was held in May 2019 by an archaeological expedition of Sevastopol State University.

"Another of our projects, which unites the theme of Sevastopol and Crimea, is the search for the Armenia ship, which carried civilians, the wounded, archives and which sank under shelling. This is a crime: it was clear that this was not a combat ship. The work is difficult, we have been carrying it for more than three years, among other teams.

It [the search] is planned for April," Tsunayeva said at a press conference in Simferopol.

Additionally, a regular military-historical expedition to the Adzhimushkay Quarry in Kerch will be conducted in the summer months of July-August in collaboration with the Russian Defense Ministry, the official said.

The Soviet-made Armenia hospital ship sank near Yalta on November 7, 1941, claiming the lives of up to 10,000 people � number five times more than that of the Titanic catastrophe � making it the deadliest marine disaster in world history. Among those killed were wounded Soviet soldiers, refugees, doctors of the Black Sea fleet hospitals and ordinary citizens. There were many attempts to locate the ship by international and Russian search teams, but so far none of them has been successful.

