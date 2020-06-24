UrduPoint.com
Search For Benzene On Space Station To Resume In July - Source

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 03:20 AM

Search for Benzene on Space Station to Resume in July - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The search for a source of toxic benzene in the atmosphere of the International Space Station (ISS) will resume at the end of July after the delivery of the new US air quality monitor on board the Russian cargo spacecraft Progress, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, NASA reported that the search for the benzene source had to be stopped due to the failure of the US AQM-1 air quality monitor while taking measurements in the Russian segment of the space station.

"Since there is only one such device at the station and it is impossible to repair it in orbit, it was decided to send the new AQM to the ISS on the Progress MS-15 spacecraft," the source said.

