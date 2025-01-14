Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Search teams moved from house to house Monday looking for people killed in devastating Los Angeles blazes, as firefighters girded for hurricane-force winds that could spark further flare-ups.

With the disaster in America's second biggest city in its seventh day, 24 people are known to have died, with the toll expected to rise, and more than 90,000 people are still displaced.

But the first glimmers of normal life began to re-emerge.

Schools -- shuttered since roaring winds spread flames through whole communities -- re-opened, while the beloved Los Angeles Lakers basketball team was set to play again.

However, with strong Santa Ana winds returning, officials in southern California were bracing for new problems.

Forecasters say "extremely critical fire weather conditions" were developing in the region, and would last until Wednesday, with winds already gusting to 75 miles (120 kilometers) per hour in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

"Not only will these extreme and dangerous conditions make fighting ongoing fires much more difficult, but these will make new ignitions much more likely," the National Weather Service said.