Search For Bodies As LA Firefighters Brace For More Wind
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 08:30 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Search teams moved from house to house Monday looking for people killed in devastating Los Angeles blazes, as firefighters girded for hurricane-force winds that could spark further flare-ups.
With the disaster in America's second biggest city in its seventh day, 24 people are known to have died, with the toll expected to rise, and more than 90,000 people are still displaced.
But the first glimmers of normal life began to re-emerge.
Schools -- shuttered since roaring winds spread flames through whole communities -- re-opened, while the beloved Los Angeles Lakers basketball team was set to play again.
However, with strong Santa Ana winds returning, officials in southern California were bracing for new problems.
Forecasters say "extremely critical fire weather conditions" were developing in the region, and would last until Wednesday, with winds already gusting to 75 miles (120 kilometers) per hour in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
"Not only will these extreme and dangerous conditions make fighting ongoing fires much more difficult, but these will make new ignitions much more likely," the National Weather Service said.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued
Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties
EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba
Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..
Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..
Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authenticity as drivers of business ..
1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities
Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind
6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert
Wales squad for Six Nations rugby
Former world heavyweight champion Fury retires from boxing
Continued political engagement key to long-term stability: Rana Sana
More Stories From World
-
Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind5 minutes ago
-
Devastating LA fires prompt 2028 Olympics debate6 hours ago
-
EU, UK, NATO leaders to hold Feb 3 defence talks6 hours ago
-
Djokovic says fightback bodes well for Grand Slam record bid8 hours ago
-
Djokovic joins Alcaraz, Sinner in Australian Open second round8 hours ago
-
US says Gaza deal 'can get done this week'8 hours ago
-
Heavy fighting rocks Gaza amid rising hope for truce deal8 hours ago
-
Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind9 hours ago
-
6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert9 hours ago
-
Austria's combative far-right Kickl within reach of power9 hours ago
-
Belgian national strike disrupts flights, trains, schools9 hours ago
-
Earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes hits southwestern Japan13 hours ago