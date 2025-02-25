Search For Doomed MH370 Resumes 11 Years After Disappearance
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A fresh search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been launched more than a decade after the plane went missing in one of aviation's greatest enduring mysteries.
Maritime exploration firm Ocean Infinity has resumed the hunt for the missing plane, Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke said Tuesday.
Loke told reporters contract details between Malaysia and the firm were still being finalised but welcomed "the proactiveness of Ocean Infinity to deploy their ships" to begin the search for the plane which went missing in March 2014.
Loke added that details on how long the search would last had not been negotiated yet.
He also did not provide details on when exactly the British firm kicked off its hunt.
The Malaysian government in December had said it had agreed to launch a new search for MH370, which disappeared more than a decade ago.
The Boeing 777 carrying 239 people disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Despite the largest search in aviation history, the plane has never been found.
"We're very relieved and pleased that the search is resuming once again after such a long hiatus," Malaysian Grace Nathan, 36, who lost her mother on the doomed jet, told AFP.
