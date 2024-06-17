Search for dozens feared missing after deadly migrant shipwrecks off Italy

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The Italian coastguard searched off southern Italy Monday for survivors or the bodies of dozens of migrants feared missing, after two shipwrecks left 11 people dead.

With up to 60 migrants potentially lost at sea, the coastguard said it has been looking for "possible missing persons" since late Sunday, "following the shipwreck of a sailing boat with migrants on board, presumably departing from Turkey".

Rescue efforts began after "a 'mayday' from a French pleasure boat" some 120 nautical miles off the Italian coast, it said.

The French vessel alerted authorities to "the presence of the half-sunken boat", before taking 12 surviving migrants on board.

They were then transferred to an Italian coastguard boat, which took them to the town of Roccella Ionica in southern Italy.

One of the surviving 12 died after disembarking, the coastguard said.