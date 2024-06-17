Search For Dozens Feared Missing After Deadly Migrant Shipwrecks Off Italy
Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The Italian coastguard searched off southern Italy Monday for survivors or the bodies of dozens of migrants feared missing, after two shipwrecks left 11 people dead.
With up to 60 migrants potentially lost at sea, the coastguard said it has been looking for "possible missing persons" since late Sunday, "following the shipwreck of a sailing boat with migrants on board, presumably departing from Turkey".
Rescue efforts began after "a 'mayday' from a French pleasure boat" some 120 nautical miles off the Italian coast, it said.
The French vessel alerted authorities to "the presence of the half-sunken boat", before taking 12 surviving migrants on board.
They were then transferred to an Italian coastguard boat, which took them to the town of Roccella Ionica in southern Italy.
One of the surviving 12 died after disembarking, the coastguard said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
More Stories From World
-
PM, Sheikh Ahmad exchange views on enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan, Kuwait6 minutes ago
-
Once fruitful, Libyan village suffers climate crisis6 minutes ago
-
PM, President Kassym-Jomart discuss bilateral, regional issues36 minutes ago
-
PM, President Kassym-Jomart discuss bilateral, regional issues36 minutes ago
-
British racing's shop window Royal Ascot 'needs more prize money'1 hour ago
-
'Outsiders,' 'Stereophonic' top Tony Awards1 hour ago
-
Extreme heat prompts Saudi govt to suspend Rami rituals,1 hour ago
-
PM, Malaysian counterpart agree to redouble efforts for permanent ceasefire in Gaza2 hours ago
-
McIlroy silence speaks volumes after US Open collapse2 hours ago
-
Galthie names 19 uncapped players for France summer tour3 hours ago
-
Austria vows legal action over EU nature law approval3 hours ago
-
Putin to make 'friendly' visit to North Korea3 hours ago