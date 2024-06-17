Search For Dozens Feared Missing After Deadly Migrant Shipwrecks Off Italy
Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Rescuers were scouring the sea off southern Italy for survivors or the bodies of dozens of migrants feared missing on Monday after two shipwrecks left 11 people dead.
With up to 60 migrants potentially lost at sea, the Italian coastguard said it has been looking for "possible missing persons" since late Sunday, "following the shipwreck of a sailing boat with migrants on board, presumably departing from Turkey".
Rescue efforts began after "a 'mayday' from a French pleasure boat" some 120 nautical miles off the Italian coast, it said.
The French vessel alerted authorities to "the presence of the half-sunken boat", before taking 12 surviving migrants on board.
They were then transferred to an Italian coastguard boat, which took them to the town of Roccella Ionica in southern Italy.
One of the surviving 12 died after disembarking, the coastguard said.
Around 50 migrants were missing following the shipwreck, according to ANSA news agency, while Radio Radicale put the number at 64, adding that those lost at sea were from Afghanistan and Iran.
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said it was providing "psychological assistance to all survivors".
The team had "supported first aid activities for 12 people, including a woman who died shortly after disembarkation due to her severe medical condition", it said.
The coastguard said the search effort was continuing on Monday with EU border agency Frontex.
- Flooded lower deck -
Further south, rescuers coming to the aid of migrants on a wooden boat off the Italian island of Lampedusa found 10 bodies, the German aid group ResQship posted on X Monday.
The boat "was full of water. Our crew was able to evacuate 51 people, two of whom were unconscious -- they had to be cut free with an axe," it said.
"The 10 dead are in the flooded lower deck of the boat," it added.
The survivors hailed from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt and Syria, according to ANSA, which said they had paid around $3,500 to travel in the eight-metre (26-foot) long boat.
More than 3,150 migrants died or disappeared in the Mediterranean last year, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration.
The Central Mediterranean is the deadliest known migration route in the world, accounting for 80 percent of the deaths and disappearances in the Mediterranean sea.
It is widely used by migrants fleeing conflict or poverty, who set off from Tunisia or Libya by boat in bids to enter the European Union via Italy.
In its latest mission, the SOS Mediterranee charity said it rescued 54 people including 28 unaccompanied minors travelling on an inflatable boat in Libya's search and rescue zone on Monday.
- Tough choice -
The EU recently adopted a vast reform toughening immigration control at its borders.
And since coming to power in 2022, far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has vowed to dramatically slash the number of people crossing by boat from the coast of North Africa.
Rome has brought in a slew of rules to curb the activities of charity ships accused of being a pull factor for migrants -- from limiting the number of rescues to assigning them distant ports.
Under a law adopted at the start of 2023, charity ships are obliged to travel "without delay" to port as soon as their first rescue is complete -- even if they become aware of other migrants in difficulty.
In recent months, the Italian coastguard has assigned increasingly distant ports to ships, sometimes in difficult weather conditions, to the detriment of vulnerable migrants' physical and mental health.
Charity crews face a tough choice: comply with the Italian authorities by leaving migrant boats adrift despite the risk that people could die, or disobey and face having their ships impounded.
Arrivals by sea to Italy have dropped considerably since the start of the year, with some 23,725 people landing so far, compared to 53,902 in the same period in 2023, according to the interior ministry.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
More Stories From World
-
Australia's Thompson knocks Rune out of Queen's Club tennis21 minutes ago
-
Ferguson takes record haul as eliminated New Zealand beat PNG in T20 World Cup21 minutes ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results41 minutes ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 table41 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's Ferguson takes record 3-0 against PNG in T20 World Cup1 hour ago
-
France cutting troops in West, Central Africa to 600: sources1 hour ago
-
Ronaldo shows us 'anything is possible': Portugal's Dias2 hours ago
-
Romania sink error-prone Ukraine to end long drought at Euros2 hours ago
-
Romania sink error-prone Ukraine to end long drought at Euros2 hours ago
-
'Nobody expected this' says Rebrov after Romania hammer Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Planting area of Chinese peanut varieties to reach 2,000 acres in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Prague extradites Indian murder plot suspect to US4 hours ago