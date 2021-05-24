Search for Explosives on Board Ryanair Plane Took Over 2 Hours - Bomb Squad

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The search for explosives on board the Ryanair aircraft that made an urgent landing in Minsk over the bomb threat took more than two hours, senior engineer at the Belarusian bomb disposal squad said on Sunday.

"It took 2-2.5 hours of work ... An explosive device could have been placed in the luggage. It could also be hidden in the hand luggage left in the cabin. So the entire plane was inspected inside and out, including the luggage compartment, sniffer dogs searched the luggage," an anonymous officer told the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

Earlier on Sunday, the press service of the Minsk National Airport told Sputnik that a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be fake.

A fighter jet was deployed to escort the plane. It was reported later that Roman Protasevich, founder of the Telegram channel Nexta, tagged as extremist by Minsk, was detained during the stopover at the airport. He may face up to 15 years in jail.

The plane was cleared for take off from Minsk on Sunday evening and arrived in Vilnius at 18:27 GMT. The Minsk airport insisted that the decision to land in Belarus was made by the Ryanair captain and according to the international law.