Search For Malaysia's Long Missing MH370 Suspended
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The latest search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been suspended by maritime exploration firm Ocean Infinity as it is "not the season", Kuala Lumpur's transport minister said, more than a decade after the plane went missing.
"They (Ocean Infinity) have stopped the operation for the time being, they will resume the search at the end of this year," Transport Minister Anthony Loke said in a voice recording sent to AFP on Thursday by his aide.
Ocean Infinity, based in Britain and the United States, led an unsuccessful hunt in 2018, before agreeing to launch a new search this year.
"Right now, it's not the season," Loke said in the recording, which was made during an event at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Wednesday.
The Boeing 777 carrying 239 people disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Despite the largest search in aviation history, the plane has not been found.
Recent Stories
‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna
CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty
Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..
China launches new satellite on Thursday
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
More Stories From World
-
Search for Malaysia's long missing MH370 suspended6 minutes ago
-
Myanmar's junta chief to head to Bangkok summit as quake toll surpasses 3,00016 minutes ago
-
Migrant boat sinking kills seven in Greece: coast guard26 minutes ago
-
USA sole bidder for 2031 Women's World Cup, UK set to host in 2035 - Infantino26 minutes ago
-
Vietnam to create 'rapid response team' after US tariff shock: govt36 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh manufacturers say US tariffs 'massive blow' to textile industry36 minutes ago
-
Messi and Miami stunned by LAFC in CONCACAF Champions Cup46 minutes ago
-
China vows 'countermeasures' to sweeping new US tariffs1 hour ago
-
Yemen Huthis say one dead as more than 20 strikes hit rebel-held areas2 hours ago
-
Nintendo Switch 2 sparks excitement despite high price2 hours ago
-
France says EU to target US online services after Trump tariffs2 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strikes in north kill at least 152 hours ago