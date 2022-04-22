UrduPoint.com

Search For Missing Called Off After Deadly Polish Mine Blasts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The search for seven people still missing after deadly gas explosions at a coal mine in southern Poland has been called off, the owner of the mine said Friday.

Analysis of the situation "has forced us to abandon the rescue operation undertaken to evacuate the seven miners" still trapped, JSW company chief Tomasz Cudny told reporters.

"It's a very tough decision." The seven have been missing since Wednesday, when two gas explosions occurred at the Pniowek mine, killing five -- including a rescuer -- and injuring more than 20.

There was a third blast late Thursday while rescuers were trying to install a new ventilation duct inside the mine. Ten were injured.

Additional blasts followed.

"It would be irresponsible to send rescuers into so dangerous an area," Cudny said.

The ventilation must be stabilised first before isolating the area from the rest of the mine, a process that could take "months" according to rescue service chief Piotr Buchwald.

JSW said the first explosion took place shortly after midnight on Wednesday at a depth of 1,000 metres (3,300 feet).

There were 42 miners in the area of the blast and many suffered burns.

A second explosion occurred while rescue workers were helping the victims of the first.

Poland, which relies on coal for most of its power, has faced several other mining accidents in recent years.

Two men were killed and two others injured when an underground wall collapsed at the southern Myslowice-Wesola mine last year.

In 2018, five miners were killed in an earthquake that struck the Zofiowka mine, also in the south.

