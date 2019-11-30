Search for Quake Victims Ends in Albania as 50 Bodies Retrieved - Prime Minister

The search-and-rescue operation concluded in Albania on Saturday, five days after a strong quake killed 50 people, Prime Minister Edi Rama said at a government meeting.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The search-and-rescue operation concluded in Albania on Saturday, five days after a strong quake killed 50 people, Prime Minister Edi Rama said at a government meeting.

"The number of people who have died as a result of the earthquake has reached 50 and rescue operations have been completed," he was quoted as saying by the Albanian Daily news website.

The 6.4-magnitude quake hit the port city of Durres and the capital of Tirana in the early hours of Tuesday. Rama estimated that over 900 people had been injured. Tremors seriously damaged over a thousand homes in Tirana.