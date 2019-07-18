WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The search for the additional remains of two of Russian Emperor Nicholas II's five children, Grand Duke Alexei and Grand Princess Maria, should be continued until all remains are found, US researcher Peter Sarandinaki told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On July 17, 1918, the Bolsheviks executed the Russian royal family and secretly buried their bodies at an enormous site near Yekaterinburg. The grave of Alexei and Maria Romanov was discovered in 2007 and an Investigative Committee of Russia's Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed the following the authenticity of the discovery.

"We have to search for more remains of Alexei and Maria," Sarandinaki said, adding that only 44 pieces of their bones have been found at the site. "The rest of the area of that forest glade will need to be searched eventually to make sure that all remains, if they are there, are found.

Sarandinaki emphasized that other remains of Alexei and Maria "could be elsewhere on the property and they have not been found yet."

Sarandinaki - a native of Argentina, but a citizen and resident of the United States - has been engaged for several decades in the search for the Russian royal family's remains.

At present, he leads a team of US and Russian experts who are searching for the remains of Tsar Nicholas II's brother, Grand Duke Michael Romanov. The Grand Duke was killed by the Bolsheviks in June 1918 near the city of Perm.

Three years prior to the discovery of the area where the Romanovs were buried, Sarandinaki explored the area and stood at the exact place where some of Alexei's and Maria's remains were found.

Sarandinaki emphasized that it is up to the Russian Orthodox Church and the local authorities to make a final decision with respect to continuing the search for Alexei's and Maria's remains.

"I think once the Russian Orthodox Church comes to a conclusion [to proceed], a thorough search would need to be done there," Sarandinaki said.

In 1981, the Russian Orthodox Church outside of Russia canonized the Romanovs as martyred saints and the Moscow Patriarchate did the same in 2000.