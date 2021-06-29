Search for Survivors at Collapsed Building Site in Florida Continues - Miami-Dade Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

The search for survivors at the collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, continues and number of dead in the incident remains 11, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The search for survivors at the collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, continues and number of dead in the incident remains 11, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters on Tuesday.

"Since our last briefing [on Tuesday morning], no new fatalities have been confirmed," Cava said during a press conference.

Cava pointed out that the local authorities were able to notify each of the eleven families who lost their members in the collapsed building.

The condominium building in Surfside partially collapsed in the early hours of Thursday. The authorities have said they do not know how many occupants were in the building at the time of the incident.

According to US media reports, an engineer inspection of the Champlain Towers South condominium warned the owners of major structural damage and recommended repairs nearly three years ago.