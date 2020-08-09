Search for Survivors Ends in Beirut Port as Cleanup Continues - Russian Rescuers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The search for survivors of the devastating blast in the Beirut port has ended, with the operation now focusing on cleaning up the debris, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The search-and-rescue operation has ended," a spokesperson said, adding the Lebanese Defense Ministry estimated there would be no survivors.

Russia sent rescuers aboard several planes to Lebanon this week in response to the explosion, which has killed 158 people and injured around 6,000 others. A field hospital has been set up several miles away from the epicenter.