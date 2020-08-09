UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Search For Survivors Ends In Beirut Port As Cleanup Continues - Russian Rescuers

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Search for Survivors Ends in Beirut Port as Cleanup Continues - Russian Rescuers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The search for survivors of the devastating blast in the Beirut port has ended, with the operation now focusing on cleaning up the debris, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The search-and-rescue operation has ended," a spokesperson said, adding the Lebanese Defense Ministry estimated there would be no survivors.

Russia sent rescuers aboard several planes to Lebanon this week in response to the explosion, which has killed 158 people and injured around 6,000 others. A field hospital has been set up several miles away from the epicenter.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Beirut Lebanon Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE calls on international community to tackle lin ..

41 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

1 hour ago

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

3 hours ago

TAQA announces new TRANSCO CEO

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.