Search for trapped Zambian miners continues one week on

LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) A rescue mission for miners buried under a mudslide in Zambia’s Copperbelt Province entered its seventh day on Friday as Vice-President Mutale Nalumango called for continued hope and prayers from citizens.

Thirty-six miners were trapped a week ago at the Senseli Mine in Chingola after heavy rains triggered a landslide that buried all the tunnels through which access was gained to mineral deposits.

Nalumango told the country’s parliament on Friday that the rescue mission was currently running indefinitely and citizens should continue to keep faith while praying for a successful operation.

“The government will do everything possible to ensure that those trapped are found and rescued,” she said.

A church service was held in Copperbelt which called on those present to pray for a successful rescue mission.

During the service, Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo said one body was recovered on Friday while two others were seen but could not be removed due to their poor state.

“So we have to continue praying that we successfully execute the rescue mission and going forward ensure that the mining area is safe to prevent such occurrences in the future,” Matambo said.

Since the rescue efforts began, one miner has been rescued alive with two bodies, of which one has since been interred.

