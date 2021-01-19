UrduPoint.com
Search Halted At Avalanche Site In Russia's Southern Ski Resort Over Darkness, Weather

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

Search Halted at Avalanche Site in Russia's Southern Ski Resort Over Darkness, Weather

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The search and rescue operation at the avalanche site in southern Russia's ski resort of Dombay was suspended late on Monday due to darkness and bad weather conditions, the emergency chief of Karachayevo-Cherkessia, Alexander Golokolenko, said.

"Due to the onset of darkness and adverse weather conditions, search and rescue operations have been completed ... The work will resume at dawn," Golokolenko said.

Earlier in the day, the emergencies services reported that an avalanche descended on the ski resort of Dombay, and up to 12 people could be under the snow. A participant in the rescue operation told Sputnik that six people had been rescued, but one person is still missing. According to the emergency services, one body has been recovered at the site.

