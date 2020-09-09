Search in MBKh Media Moscow Office Over Yukos Case Completed, Nothing Seized - Lawyer

UrduPoint.com
Investigators did not seize anything upon completing a search in the office of the Russian MBKh Media outlet in connection with the case of now-defunct oil and gas company Yukos, lawyer Anri Tsiskarishvili told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Investigators did not seize anything upon completing a search in the office of the Russian MBKh Media outlet in connection with the case of now-defunct oil and gas company Yukos, lawyer Anri Tsiskarishvili told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The searches in the MBKh Media office, as well as offices of Open Russia, both founded by former Yukos co-owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky, in Moscow and other Russian regions began earlier in the day.

"The search was completed, nothing was seized," Tsiskarishvili said, adding that though the operation was conducted as part of the Yukos case, it has nothing to do with the activity of the media.

According to MBKh Media head Veronika Kutsyllo, the search lasted about an hour, but "nothing interesting" was found.

In June last year, the Prosecutor General's Office said Khodorkovsky was suspected of money laundering and stealing shares in the "third Yukos case," involving former owners, managers and staff at the oil company. According to the prosecutors, shares and funds worth $6 billion in total were stolen from Yukos during the period from 1995-2003.

