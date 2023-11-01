Open Menu

Search On For Australian Surfer's Body After Shark Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Search on for Australian surfer's body after shark attack

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Australian authorities searched Wednesday for the remains of a 55-year-old surfer after a witness reportedly saw an attack by a large shark that "had his body in his mouth".

There has been no trace of the victim since the marine predator struck Tuesday morning near the popular surfing spot of Granites Beach in South Australia, police said.

"The man's body is yet to be found and the search resumed early this morning," police said in a statement.

A 70-year-old surfer at the scene when the attack happened, Ian Brophy, said he was about to enter the water when someone yelled: "Shark!"

"As I turned around, I saw the shark go and just launch and bite," he told Adelaide's The Advertiser newspaper.

Brophy said he saw the predator go "over the top of the guy and bite and drag him down under the water and then nothing for a minute or two and blood everywhere and then up pops the board".

"I saw him in the wave and the shark had his body in his mouth -- it was pretty gruesome," he said.

Within a few minutes, there was no sign of the surfer's body.

"It took every bit of him, I think."

Jeff Schmucker, a resident, told national broadcaster ABC that he used his jet ski to help emergency services search for the surfer.

Schmucker said he went to the area of the attack and soon saw a great white shark "the length of a sedan car" -- but he could not be sure if it was the killer.

Great white sharks are known to prowl South Australia's coastline.

A teacher was mauled to death in May about 120 kilometres (75 miles) from the site of Tuesday's attack.

The number of shark bites has increased over the past four decades due to factors such as human population growth and climate change, according to shark expert Charlie Huveneers from Flinders University.

As oceans get warmer, ecosystems are being forced to adapt and sharks may be following their prey and moving closer to shores, where they are more likely to come into contact with humans.

Huveneers told AFP that sharks sometimes attack humans because they mistake them for their usual prey, but also due to curiosity, hunger, self-defence and aggression.

Related Topics

Attack Police Australia Water Car Adelaide Man SITE May From Top Blood

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in ..

Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in international cricket  

17 minutes ago
 MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training pro ..

MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training programmes on AML/CFT mechanisms

1 hour ago
 PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Pale ..

PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

1 hour ago
 IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

1 hour ago
 NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply c ..

NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply case

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cu ..

Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cup 2023 matches

2 hours ago
EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

3 hours ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

3 hours ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

4 hours ago
 ‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World