Search Operation After Collision Of Ships In Baltic Sea Over - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

Search Operation After Collision of Ships in Baltic Sea Over - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The search operation after a collision of two ships in the Baltic Sea on Monday is over as there is no chance to find survivors in the cold waters, the Nordic news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish Maritime Administration told Sputnik that two people were missing after two cargo ships have collided near the coast of Sweden.

